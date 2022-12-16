Ghana: 'Drivers Whose Licences Are Revoked Won't Get Access to New Ones'

The Driver and Vehicle Licens-ing Authority (DVLA) is partnering the Judicial Service to ensure that drivers whose licences have been revoked do not gain access to new ones, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive of the DVLA, has stated.

He explained that there were occasions where drivers who had their driver's licence revoked by the court managed to get new ones at the blind side of the DVLA.

Mr Busia said this when management of Street Sense Organisation (SSO), a Non-Governmental Organisa-tion particular about issues of road safety, paid a courtesy call on him and donated one hun-dred reflective vests valued at $45,000 to the DVLA in Accra on Wednesday.

He said with the integration of database within the two organ-isations, such licences would be detected and flagged out.

Mr Busia said the printing of licences had been centralised, and cautioned the public against engaging the services of middle men known as "Goro Boys" in the process of acquiring a licence and other services.

"Customer service had been improved and service have been made easier and flexible, so there's no need to seek the services of the 'Goro boys'," he added.

He cautioned the middlemen to desist from such act, adding that those found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

He commended SSO for the kind gesture, stating that it would go a long way to assist them in the discharge of their duties.

"The donation is timely, as we approach the Christmas festivity, we would use them during our operations," he added.

He assured management of SSO that the vests would be used for their intended purpose.

Mr Busia called on stake-holders in the transport sector to collaborate in ensuring that road crashes were reduced in the country.

"We need the help of every-body, including drivers, organisa-tions, until we get zero digit, " he added.

He assured the public of DV-LA's commitment to ensuring that there was sanity on the roads.

The lawyer of SSO, Mr Chris King, who made the donation, stressed the need to ensure road safety on the roads to protect lives and properties.

He said road crashes affected the economy and human resource of the country and called on the public to make road safety a priority.

Mr King commended the management of DVLA for their contribution to road safety over the years and pledged to collaborate with the authority on road safety.