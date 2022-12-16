Ghana: Huawei Honours 2 Ministers, 30 Young Women

Thirty young women from different tertiary institutions across the country were on Wednesday honoured and presented with certificates for participation at the closing ceremony of the Huawei 'Seed for the Future' programme.

The flagship programme of Hua-wei Ghana seeks to train the youth, especially, young girls in the area of Information Communication Tech-nology (ICT).

Having gone through an eight-day ICT training programme, Ms Gloria Ankomah emerged the overall best student and received a dummy cheque of GH¢4, 000, while Ms Edith Aba Asibu and Ms Gloria Akuffo received GH¢3,000 and GH¢2, 000 respective-ly for placing second and third.

Meanwhile, those who placed from 4th to 10th were presented with wristwatches while the best groups under the Tech4Good project were presented with Huawei Tablets, best group leaders with Huawei Smart phones and best cultural groups with wristwatches.

The Minister of Communi-cations and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and her Deputy, Mrs Ama Pomaa were also honoured by Huawei Ghana for their contribution towards the promotion of digitalisation.

Delivering the Keynote address, Mrs Ekuful explained that digital adoption and use could offer women, and girls in particular, opportunities to overcome hurdles they may face in the physical world.

"Digital access can empower women and girls, help expand their sense of self in the world, increase civic engagement, and raise awareness of their rights. It will also facilitate flexible working hours, enabling women combine their care-giving roles and careers effectively, working from home with digital platforms," she added.

According to her, the country stood a better chance of churning out more technology focused young women if it better under-stood the role of technology while showcasing female role models in the field.

Additionally, she underscored the need to prioritise cybersecurity by investing in talents and experts to ensure that systems and net-works were secured.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful urged the young women to make good use of the skills acquired while encour-aging them not to shy away from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as their lifetime career.

The Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Mr Tommy Liang, in a brief remarks urged the young women to keep on learning, be in-novative and strive for excellence.

He noted that the world of work was changing at a faster rate due to technology but was confident that the knowledge and skills acquired would enable the young women to cope with the rapid change on the world of work.

Ms Gloria Ankomah, the overall best student thanked the organ-isers of the programme as well as the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation for providing them with the platform to unearth their potentials.