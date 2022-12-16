Ghana: MTN Ghana Foundation Finances Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS Gh¢1.9 Million Robotics Lab

MTN Ghana Founda-tion has cut sod for the construction of a mod-ern robotics laboratory for the Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region.

The project which is estimat-ed to cost of GH¢1.9 million is meant to promote Information Communication Technology (ICT) and whip the interest of the stu-dents in the subject.

The 100-seater capacity facility expected to be completed within five months would have equip-ment such as robotics tools, computers and accessories, and internet service.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, noted that the facility was in fulfillment of a promise made during MTN Gha-na's 25th anniversary celebration.

He said the construction of the facility was in line with strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.

Mr Adadevoh said Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) was gradu-ally becoming the rock on which development is being championed and robotics had become econom-ic development globally.

"MTN foundation is committed to supporting STEM education in the country with the construction of the robotics centre aimed at ensuring positive transformation in Ghana," Mr Adadevoh stated.

The MTN CEO expressed joy over the recent robotics world competition where Mamfe Meth-odist Girls Senior High School emerged the overall winner and encouraged the students to pursue STEM education to become ex-perts in robotics.

The Headmistress of the Mam-fe Methodist SGH, Mrs Winifred Siebu Arthur, said the MTN robotics project was in line with the school's commitment towards ensuring students were educated on robotics and STEM education.

She appealed to other institu-tions to come to the aid of the school since government could not provide for all the needs of the school.

Mrs Arthur promised that the facility would be put to good use to benefit current and future generations.

Deputy Minister of Education in- charge of Technical and Vo-cational Education and Training (TVET), Ms Gifty Twum-Am-pofo, urged the students to take their studies seriously to attain higher academic laurels.

She expressed gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the gesture and urged other corpo-rate organisations to emulate the gesture of the foundation.

The Chief of Mamfe and Ky-idomhene of Akuapem Traditional Council, Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III, commended the school for championing robotics and STEM education.

He commended MTN Ghana Foundation for constructing the project to help the students of Mamfe Methodist SHS students.