Ghana: Yango Tests 'Yango Maps' in Ghana

Yango, ride-hailing and mobility company, has launched a new product onto the Ghanaian market to facil-itate transportation and movement of people.

Known as Yango Maps, the product has been designed to help both citizens with and without cars to explore the city in the fast-est and most convenient way.

Yango's Head of Africa, Adeniyi Adebayo, said "We are excited to bring the new product to the market of Ghana. Yango technol-ogies excel in route building which helps our navigator to build the most convenient and to-the-point routes, and adjust them, even when the user is already on the move."

He stressed that "With an enhanced option allowing us to re-ceive direct feedback and guidance from local audience, we target to make the in-app database domesti-cally-based and truly definitive."

Mr Adeniyi said Yango Maps were packed with useful features that could help anyone get around the city with comfort and ease.

He said the key features on the maps included searching for an ex-act location and info about places and finding them easily with photo previews, real-time traffic forecasts to avoid traffic jams, the ability to use maps in the offline mode and more.

Mr Adebayo explained that users could contribute to the maps themselves by providing feedback and adding places of interest, thus helping to develop local map areas.

"For persons who prefer to move around the city in their cars, Yango Maps offer voice naviga-tion prompts with directions for turns, speed limits, accidents, and roadworks, faster route recom-mendations in case traffic condi-tions require changes to directions on the map, and offline maps for easy navigation," Mr Adeniyi, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said pedestrians could also enjoy the possibility of ordering a Yango ride directly from the app, switching between map, satellite, or hybrid map types depending on the situation and could also be able to save cafes, shops, and other favourite spots to "My places" to view them on other devices. These saved places will also be available in the Yango ride-hailing app. Users of the app can set routes for any kind of transport they prefer.

Yango is an international online service for ordering rides. Un-like other ride-hailing services, Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution. With the help of its local partners, Yango operates in Angola, Côte d'Ivo-ire, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, and Democratic Republic of Сongo and has recently started operations in Algeria and Mozambique.

The company is present in more than 20 countries in different regions of the world, including Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.