Ghana: Hearts, Oly, Lions Asked to Look for New Venues

Premier League clubs Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics and Accra Lions have been told to look for alternative venues for their league games, following the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The betPawa Premier League has been on a month's break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would resume on Monday December 19 across all league centres.

The Accra stadium, which is home to the three Greater Accra Regional clubs and under the care of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has been rented out for other purposes.

According to the Communications Director at Hearts of Oak, Kwame Larbi Opare Addo, they have been informed of the unavail-ability of the facility up until after the second week of January 2023.

"Yes, we have received a letter to the effect that the Accra Sports Stadium would not be available for us to use up until after the second week in January 2023," he told the Times Sports yesterday.

"In the light of this, we have also communicated to the Football Association for our home games to be pushed to our alternative venue which is the Cape Coast Sports Stadium up until Accra is ready to host our games."

Depending on the scheduled fixtures put out by the Football Association, Hearts will on New Year's day host Bechem United on match-day 10 at the Cape Coast Stadium before taking on new boys Tamale City at the same venue on match-day 11.

In the light of this, Great Olym-pics have also moved their home games to the Cape Coast Stadium and would honour their match-day 9 game against Aduana Stars at the venue.

Accra Lions, who is the other affected team, have also opted for the WAFA Park in Soga-kope and will host new boys Samartex on Monday.