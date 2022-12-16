Ghana: Newmont Awaits Investigation Report On Kenyasi Shooting Incident ... to Address Root Cause

16 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Newmont Africa has announced that it is waiting for the reports of the investi-gations conducted by the Ghana Police Service and the National Investigation Bureau, to under-stand and address the root cause of recent shootings at Kenyasi, one of its host communities.

A statement issued in Accra by the Regional Senior Vice President - Africa Operations, David Thorn-ton, and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday, stated that the company regarded the investigation reports as paramount.

"We expect that all those found culpable after the investigations will be made to face the law. It is important that we understand the underlying root causes and imme-diate triggers of the unfortunate incident and ensure that it never happens again," he said.

The statement related to a re-cent shooting and rioting incident, which unfortunately claimed the life of one community member and injured four others, includ-ing members of the company's workforce.

It said the injured had since been treated and discharged.

Newmont Africa is the country's leading gold producer and oper-ates two gold mines-- the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern Region.

The company reported that a group of people suspected to be residents of neighboring commu-nities attacked its residential facil-ities at Ahafo South mine, after they overran the camp security and entered the residential camp.

It said they looted and vandal-ised both company and personal properties, and put the lives of the onsite school children, employees and their families at risk. Some employees and contractors who were going to work, and others on their way back home were attacked and their vehicles destroyed.

The statement further not-ed that, although, the company valued the relationship it had nurtured with its host commu-nities, "such unjustified acts of aggression, vandalism and violence undermine the partnership".

It continued that such acts of violence could potentially threaten the socio-economic development host communities could derive from mining.

