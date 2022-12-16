Ghana: 'Black Stars Must Build On World Cup Positives'

Vice President of Danbort FC, Nii Otu Kwei II, says even though the Black Stars may have performed beneath expectations, the football authorities can tap into the quality of the team - going forward.

"A good number of Ghanaians were quite expectant of the team progressing beyond the first round, but things didn't turn the way we envisaged."

Ghana slumped 2-3 to Portugal, beat South Korea 3-2 before losing 2-0 to Uruguay to crash out of Group F.

"In spite of the early exit, person-ally, I do think we have a great team choke-full of talents and we can only maintain them whilst we plan effi-ciently for the future," he said.

Nii Otu Kwei II, who doubles as head of the Odaiteitsewe Clan of Nungua as well as the Akutsotse and Abekunane Mantse, however, tasked the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to as a matter of urgency

ensure that new players - as well as those who switched nationality be-cause of the World Cup, be made to participate in the 2024 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Nations Cup tournament was scheduled to take place in June-July 2023, but was deferred to January-February 2024 - partly to avoid repeated disputes with European clubs forced to re-lease players in the middle of the season.

Brighton's right-back Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, Belgium-born Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi, were three of the lucky players to be at the World Cup, after switch-ing citizenship.

The afore-listed players - as well as Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, Clermont Foot 63 de-fender Alidu Seidu, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu, Club Brugge's Kamal Sowah and Lens' Salis Abdul Samed are some of the new players yet to partici-pate in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

"We have to avoid the situation where some players break their backs for the team to qualify and then invite new faces to take up their places. For me, it does not encourage team bonding.

"Besides, we can only build a formidably fearsome squad if the players are made to play consistently and learn from their mistakes," the divisional chief of the Nungua Tradition-al Area, asserted.

Ghana share the summit of Group E on four points with Angola, after the second round of games in June. The Black Stars thrashed Madagas-car 3-0 at home and drew 1-1 with Central African Republic (CAR) away, before the quali-fiers were put on ice to enable the continent's teams prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

The third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2024 Cup of Nations are scheduled for March 2023 with the Stars hosting Angola in a top-of-the-table clash.

Match days five and six will be held in June with the sixth day set for September.