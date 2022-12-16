Ghana: Dreams, Samartex 1996 Goalkeepers Rewarded

16 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Dreams FC Goalkeeper Lord Bawa and FC Samar-tex 1996 goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah have been awarded as betPawa Premier League Goalkeeper of the months of September and November respectively.

According to the Ghanafa, the FC Samartex 1996 Goalkeeper played two matches in November and did not concede a goal before the league was halted for the World Cup.

In a brief ceremony at the GFA Secretariat, former Ghana international Ali Jaara, presented a goalkeepers glove and a goal-keeper's jersey to the Dreams FC goalkeeper.

Dreams FC's Bawa Lord Martey has also received a glove and goal-keeper's jersey after emerging as Most Outstanding Goalkeeper for the month of September.

Martey emerged as winner after keeping two clean sheets out of three matches played in September.

It will be recalled that the National Ex-goalkeepers Union of Ghana recently announced a monthly reward system to acknowledge the outstand-ing goalkeepers during the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League season.

