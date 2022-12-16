Liberia: U.S. Amb. On War Crimes Decries 'Corrosive Impunity in Liberia - Backs Work of Justice Advocate, Hassan Bility

Monrovia — Beth Van Schaack, U.S. Ambassador-At-Large for Global Criminal Justice has warned that impunity for past and current crimes remains high in Liberia. Ambassador Schaack says this weakens the country's peace.

"Liberia faces many challenges when it comes to justice and accountability," says Schaack in an open letter to Liberians seen by FPA/NN. "Not only for the terrible war crimes committed during two consecutive civil wars, but also for subsequent crimes and corruption. Impunity is corrosive." Schaack says "when it is allowed to flourish in one sector, it will undermine the foundations of peace and the rule of law across an entire society."

Liberia has yet to set up a special tribunal to prosecute alleged perpetrators of crimes during its two civil wars, despite overwhelming calls for the court from Liberians and foreigners alike. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) also recommended the court in its final report. Schaack herself pledged the US financial and technical support for the court during her visit to Liberia in October--the clearest direct endorsement for the court yet by the US government.

But the Liberian Legislature, which has the constitutional power and authority to set up the court, has apparently downplayed the significance of the court. The Senate wants President George Weah to set up a transitional justice commission to review the TRC recommendations, while the House has asked its members to consult their constituents on the highly controversial matter. President Weah, who had called for the court prior to becoming President, has backtracked on his statement in an apparent exchange of support for his re-election from Prince Johnson, a Senator of Nimba County, Liberia's second most populous county. Named in the TRC report as the most notorious perpetrator, Johnson supported Weah's election in 2017.

But Ambassador Schaack wants Liberia's leaders not to ignore the cry of ordinary citizens.

"The overwhelming message we heard on our visit was a call for those with the power to do so to implement the important recommendations of the 2009 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia (TRC)," she says. "These recommendations reflect the wisdom of Liberian leaders and experts in law, human rights, theology, and journalism."

Schaack praises Liberians for their support for the court.

"It was inspiring to hear such a sustained desire for justice from Liberians," she says. "And I thank those who shared their thoughts and hopes with me. It is my hope that these aspirations, and expectations, will be met by those entrusted with the power to fulfil them, in service of the lasting and just peace the people of Liberia deserve."