Gambia: No Need to Separate Mayoral and Other Council Elections

16 December 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The separation of mayoral and other council elections did create an absurd situation that has never been interrogated. Even before the Supreme Court declared section 9A of the Local Government Act to be unconstitutional, the separation of mayoral elections from other council elections made the provision absurd.

The provision made the dissolution of councils to be dissolved 90 days before election. However mayoral election is scheduled one month after the election of councillors. Hence the three months affecting the councillors may not affect the mayors/mayoresses. In legal terms the mayor/mayoress should continue in office while the council is dissolved. This is absurd. It goes without saying if the council has a four year term mayors and mayoresses will not be able to function without councillors.

This also will make it absurd for an incumbent mayor to continue in office while new councillors have been elected. A good law should never be absurd. The Independent Electoral Commission should recalibrate its election schedule in line with the Supreme Court decision to ensure that the election of mayors/mayoresses, chairpersons all take place on the same day. In this way the life of all members of the council will be the same.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.