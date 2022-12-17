Nigeria: Troops Kill 6 Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno, Launch Joint Operation in Kwara

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in Collaboration with vigilante members early yesterday killed six Boko Haram militants in a raid in Daula market, Bama local government area of Borno State.

Reports obtained from intelligence sources in the area said the troops ambushed the terrorists who usually go to the market located a few kilometers from Bama town for transactions with other terrorist groups.

"The troops were said to have laid an ambush for the insurgents before engaging them in a gun battle. Four of them were neutralised in the gun battle," the sources said.

The troops recovered Ak-47 rifles and seven bicycles.

In related development, the Nigerian Air Force 303 Medium Airlift Group (MAG) Ilorin will today commence a joint operation with other sister security agencies to eliminate criminals operating along Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo axis of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The operation is codenamed 'Exercise Apejopo Idi' (meaning gathering of the eagles) and will run till the end of December.

"Exercise Apejopo Idi, which is planned for 16th to 31st December 2022, aims at utilizing NAF ground and air assets to comb the bushes and vulnerable communities within Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo Axis," the Commander of 303 Medium Airlift Group, Air Commodore Ibrahim Garba Jibia, said in a statement.

"The operation would also involve 22 Brigade, the DSS, police and local vigilante and hunters groups to get rid of the bad eggs and any possible kidnappers' den along that axis.

"The operation will involve a large movement of troops. It is part of the combined military and state government's efforts at reassuring security along Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo general area.

"Therefore, all peace loving citizens should not fear but go along with their normal activities during the period," he added.