Nigeria: IPOB Combat Drone Seized in Imo

A newly acquired combat drone imported for use on innocent citizens in the South East by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary organization of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been intercepted and seized by security operatives in Imo State.

The combat drone, which was modeled like agricultural equipment, was said to have been brought in from China and primed to be used by IPOB when the security agencies swooped on them and recovered the drone.

A source who was involved in the operations told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the drone was just one of many which have already been ordered by the group from different parts of the world in a bid to launch a full blown war on innocent citizens.

The source who did not want his name in print said the outlawed group had devised a more daring method of attack on citizens.

He hinted that the security agencies also recovered 225 pieces of dynamite and other dangerous explosives in Amaebu, Ebenator community in Orsu local government area.

As part of the new strategies, IPOB now uses land mines to protect their camps in Imo and Anambra States in order to prevent security agencies from attacking them.

"They have us devised the means of using telecom masks to monitor their environment by mounting cameras on the masks, where they monitor the city and launch attack on any part of the city at will," the source said.

He added that the outlawed group in recent times has launched dangerous attacks on the people in the South East, killing and maiming innocent people.

A security expert, Iyke Ike, while speaking on the discoveries, said it was time the state and federal governments joined hands to address the rising IPOB and ESN criminal profile.

He called for a decisive action against the group before they turn into something more dangerous as it is already.

Meanwhile, the leadership of IPOB has been torn apart due to infighting for the control of funds.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt from a reliable source close to the group that after the arrest and detention of Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of IPOB has assumed control of the IPOB funds stashed all over the world.

The source said one of the accounts of the group in Germany with about $700,000 is currently causing problem, as Ekpa is trying to take control of the accounts against the supporters of Kanu, who still believe he is the leader of IPOB.

Epka who had been at the forefront of the current attacks in the South East just ended the five-day sit-at-home order in the South East, which totally crippled activities of the area.

The factional leader declared the completion of the five-day sit-at-home order in a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday night, calling it "historic and successful" for Biafraland.

Ekpa further declared in the video that the South East area will not host the 2023 elections, saying it is a "sacrifice" that the people of Biafra must make.

Labour Party Assembly Candidate Killed In Imo

Meanwhile, the police in Imo State have declared a manhunt for the gunmen behind the gruesome killing of the Labour Party candidate for Onuimo state constituency, Christopher Elehu.

Elehu was gunned down by gunmen early yesterday in his country home.

The gunmen also set his country home ablaze and destroyed several properties.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen also visited the houses of other politicians in the area but did not meet them at home.

Spokesman of the state police command, Michael Abattam, told our correspondent that on the orders of the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, they had commenced investigations into the killing.