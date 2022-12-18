Ethiopia: Humanitarian Aid Delivery, Reconstruction Activity in Tigray Gaining Momentum - Govt Communication Service

Addis Ababa — The humanitarian aid delivery and reconstruction activities in Tigray have gained momentum, following the Pretoria peace agreement, according to Government Communication Service (GCS).

Briefing the media today, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa said the government has been working in its capacity to implement the agreement with full commitment.

Humanitarian aid has been delivered via Afar-Abala, Gondar-Mytsebri-Shire, and Kombolcha-Kobo-Alamata corridors via road transport, she added.

According to her, unfettered humanitarian aid has been delivered in all corridors.

Up until December 14, more than 93,000 metric tons of food and nutrition have been delivered, the state minister revealed.

Also, over 8,000 tons of non-food items were delivered into Tigray.

Furthermore, Selamawit said 78.7 million Birr worth medicines were sent by the government, and 158 metric tons of medicines by partners dispatched to the region via road and air transport.

About 29 partners have been participating in this humanitarian aid delivery with 2,628 vehicles transporting aid via the three corridors, it was learned.

With regard to fuel, over 833,000 liters have been transported to the region.

In addition, Birr 588 million was sent for program implementation and operational cost.

Moreover, the government is also engaged in reconstruction activities in areas severely affected by the war.

The repairing and check up work of about 85 percent of electric transmission lines that were damaged by the war has been completed, according to the state minister.

As a result, the regional capital Mekele, which was cut off from the national power grid due to the conflict, has been reconnected.

Telecom service has also resumed in about 65 stations in the region.

In connection with banking service, Selamawit stated that network installations that enable banking service to resume in 8 cities, including Shire, Axum and Adwa, has been completed.