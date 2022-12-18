Ethiopia: Humanitarian Aid Delivery, Reconstruction Activity in Tigray Gaining Momentum - Govt Communication Service

17 December 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The humanitarian aid delivery and reconstruction activities in Tigray have gained momentum, following the Pretoria peace agreement, according to Government Communication Service (GCS).

Briefing the media today, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa said the government has been working in its capacity to implement the agreement with full commitment.

Humanitarian aid has been delivered via Afar-Abala, Gondar-Mytsebri-Shire, and Kombolcha-Kobo-Alamata corridors via road transport, she added.

According to her, unfettered humanitarian aid has been delivered in all corridors.

Up until December 14, more than 93,000 metric tons of food and nutrition have been delivered, the state minister revealed.

Also, over 8,000 tons of non-food items were delivered into Tigray.

Furthermore, Selamawit said 78.7 million Birr worth medicines were sent by the government, and 158 metric tons of medicines by partners dispatched to the region via road and air transport.

About 29 partners have been participating in this humanitarian aid delivery with 2,628 vehicles transporting aid via the three corridors, it was learned.

With regard to fuel, over 833,000 liters have been transported to the region.

In addition, Birr 588 million was sent for program implementation and operational cost.

Moreover, the government is also engaged in reconstruction activities in areas severely affected by the war.

The repairing and check up work of about 85 percent of electric transmission lines that were damaged by the war has been completed, according to the state minister.

As a result, the regional capital Mekele, which was cut off from the national power grid due to the conflict, has been reconnected.

Telecom service has also resumed in about 65 stations in the region.

In connection with banking service, Selamawit stated that network installations that enable banking service to resume in 8 cities, including Shire, Axum and Adwa, has been completed.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.