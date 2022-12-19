Nigeria: e-Passport - Immigration Launches Fast-Track Service for Nigerians in Diaspora

THE Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, in continuation of implementation of passport administration and immigration service reforms, have launched a special fastrack service that enables Nigerians with expired passports living in foreign countries to return home without any hindrance at all ports of entry.

The ongoing dedicated diasporan service available from December 12, 2022, to January 31 2023, allows Nigerian passport holders in the diaspora to board at their countries of residence and be admitted into Nigeria with their expired international passports.

The service, which will be available for two months, also gives the returnee Nigerians opportunity to renew their Nigeria passports during their stay in the country as part of the multi-layer strategic reforms of passport administration in the country.

Comptroller-General of Immigration, Isah Idris, had in a circular dated December 9, 2022, forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, all Heads of Foreign Missions, all Immigration Attaches, all Airport Comptrollers and all airlines, stated that the special arrangement was approved by the Federal Government.