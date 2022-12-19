Ghana: Establish Recreational Parks Nationwide - Kalmoni

Group Chairman of fast food giant Papaye, Dr Samir Kalmoni, is advo-cating the establishment of rec-reational natural parks and green spaces nationwide to improve not only the quality of the environ-ment, but also the living condition of the people.

According to him, the recre-ational natural parks in addition to providing a serene relaxation and ambiance, would also improve physical, mental health and pre-vents the development of chronic diseases such as heart disease as they contain medicinal plants.

Dr Kalmoni made these known over the weekend at the inaugura-tion of the Papaye Eco-Tourism Recreational Village at Konkonuru in the Akuapem South Municipali-ty in the Eastern Region.

The inauguration forms part of the festivities commemorating the 30th anniversary of Papaye Fast Foods Limited as well as marking 20 years of the construction of the facility which has a garden of medicinal plants , a zoo, children's playing grounds, a sporting com-plex, and a restaurant.

The entrance of the eco-tourism facility is constructed in a distinc-tive African traditional architecture using contemporary materials com-bined with advanced technologies.

Dr Kalmoni noted that the construction of the Papaye Recreational Village played an important role in the development of the Konkonuru community as it was also contributing to the empowerment of individuals and promoting the development of inclusiveness in the "Go Green; Save The Environment" agenda of the government.

According to him, the new Papa-ye Eco-Tourism Recreational Vil-lage had amenities that appeal to all ages, helping to bring families and individuals to bond and to build a better sense of unity and decrease feelings of isolation.

The Akuapem South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Frank Adu, who was the special guest, commended Dr Kalmoni for his vision to establish such great proj-ect of a natural recreational park at Konkonuru which would put the area on the tourism map of the world, adding "as an assembly we will give you all the support for the investment."

One of the areas of assistance, he said was to rehabilitate the 3.2 kilometer Konkonuru road leading from Gyankama along the Puduase Lodge Aburi Highway to the recre-ational park.

He said the new facility was going to attract a lot of visitors, especially tourists from around the world, and therefore implored the indigenes to be prepared to receive the visors with the proverbial Gha-naian hospital of Akwaaba.

That, Mr Adu said would open the area to more economic activ-ities "as these tourists will, during the journey to the park, stop along the road to interact with you and in the process buy from you."

The dignitaries later were taken on a guided tour of the Papaye Recreational Village by Group Chief Executive Officer, Divine Kwadwo Asiedu.