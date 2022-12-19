Ghana: Trailblazers Support Street Girls Aid Ghana

Trailblazers, a Non-Profit Organi-sation (NGO), has donated bags of flour and maize to Street Girls Aid Ghana (S.AID).

The donation valued at more than GH¢8,500 was to help S.AID revamp its bakery as a means of generating income to cater for the needs of their benefi-ciaries.

S.AID supports girls and young moth-ers who live on the streets of Accra by providing them with temporary shelter and equipping them with employable skills.

Presenting the items, Ms Gifty Takyi the Administrator of Trailblazers said the donation was intended to help S.AID to revamp their bakery.

She said even though the girls rescued were often put through training they sometimes returned to the streets.

Ms Takyi explained that the donation of the bags of flour was intended to help S.AID revamp its bakery and also help deal with the rising cost of baking items especially flour on the market.

She said Trailblazers, was a nonprofit organisation which sought to empower women through mentoring, coaching and training as well as encouraging them to develop their capabilities and thereby become responsible and independent.

"We also provide women an avenue to acquire soft and entrepreneurial skills to develop themselves to their full poten-tial. Our vision is to create a place where women can go for support to grow, renew and empower themselves in their professional and social environments," she said.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Di-rector of S.AID Mr Cathrine Engman, thanked Trailblazer for the gesture and pledged to use it for the good of the girls.

She said the bakery, apart from equip-ping the girls with employable skills also helped generate revenue for the sustenance of their operations.

Mrs Engman said apart from the bak-ery, the girls were also trained in beads, dress, batik and tie and dye making.