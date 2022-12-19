Ghana: Accra Lions Storm Sogakope ... As Betpawa Premiership Returns

The betpawa Premier League returns with match day nine game from today through to Wednesday at all the various league centres after taking a break for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

High-flying and surprise package of the season so far - Accra Lions, will trek to their adopted home the Sogakope WAFA Park to host new boys Samartex 1996 in a game the former is expected to bag home all the points available.

Accra Lions lie second on the league table on 15th points, a point below Aduana Stars who managed to dislodge Lions before the break.

The young and budding side have left many wondering in their seats this season as they have played some delectable football, grinding results in the process at home and on the road, which hitherto was a very difficult thing to do.

With head coach Ibrahim Tanko leading the line for the side against an experienced coach Daniel Annor Walker of Samartex, many believe this game may prove an acid test for the Lions side, especially on neutral grounds.

This afternoon at the Duns Park in Bibiani, Gold Stars will look to halt the successive run of Real Tamale United (RTU) when they lock horns.

Tomorrow at the Nana Konamansah I Park in Nsoatre, home side Nsoatreman FC will welcome Accra Hearts of Oak.

Both clubs have amassed 13 points apiece. However, Hearts lie fifth on the log, two places above the host, due to superior goals.

Nsoatreman FC head coach Mohammed Gargo is keeping his cards close to his chest, but warning the visitors of a hellish game tomorrow.

On the other hand, Coach SlavkoMatic is chasing his fourth win and believes his side is well-prepared to bag the points if the opposition will be willing to play football for 90 minutes and not resort to anti-football tatics.

In other games, Accra Great Olympics will welcome league leaders Aduana Stars to the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Action returns tomorrow with Bechem United welcoming Tamale City to the Nana FosuGyeabour Park.

On Wednesday, bottom-placed Akyem Kotoku Royals will start life without Coach Seth Ablade who was relieved off his coaching duties after only eight games in charge when the side comes up against visiting Legon Cities at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Assistant coach, Raphael Akakpo Patron will lead the side in their ninth game of the season with the hope of recording only their second win of the season against a Legon Cities side who lie 10th on the log with 11 points.

Karela United will stay put at the CAM Park in Aiyinase to host fellow regional rivals Medeama SC. Dreams FC will host King Faisal at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, while Asante Kotoko slug it out with visiting Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium.