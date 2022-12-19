Ghana: Division 2 League - Panthers Silence Auroras

Tema Newtown-based Royal Anderlecht opened their Zone 1 Greater Accra Division Two League with a 2-0 defeat to Accra Athletic at the Community 8 Park at the weekend.
Goals from William Dankwa and Mustapha Bossah gave the Zone 1 defending champions a comfortable victory.
Accra Athletic were the better side in the early stages and deservedly broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when Dunkwa headed home the first goal from a set piece.
Before the first half break, Bossah was left unmarked inside the penalty box after he fed on a decent pass from Dunkwa to hit one into the left corner to make it 2-0 for the hosts.
In Zone 5, Panthers cruised over Auroras (Hearts of Oak U-20 side) 3-0 at the Legon Park.
Benjamin Adjei broke the deadlock in the first half before William Owusu and ObedNyantakyi scored each in the second stanza.
Scores at a glance:
MSK Zilina 1-2 Prestige
Emmanuel City 5-2 Patron
Mobile Phone People 4-1 Twenty-Fifteen
Progen 3-1 Asooya Young Talents
Sporting Club 4-1 Afiaman Real United
Oblogo Soccer Ideas 3-1 Third World
Montreal 4-1 Accra Shooting Stats
Quinta Trust 0-1 Sakora
Jayash Soccer Academy 3-0 Emmanuel FC
Ashaiman Revelation 2-1 Real Scandy
Newtown Youth 3-2 FC Mamobi
Union Sportive Avranches 1-0 Alajo United
True Democracy 2-0 Tema United
Others are; Faith Soccer Academy 1-0 Take Heart,
GaAdangme 1-2 IBT FC
Besiktas 2-2 Fieles
Accra New Era 1-1 7th Wave
KowaNaso 2-0 Dansoman Wise XI
Desidero 1-0 KotokuShining Stars
Ada Young Madrid 0-1 GyeNyame
Ghana Eagle 1-0 OkorNowomi
Toman Mariners 1-1 Ada City
AccraenVerum 3-1 Kingdom
Ghana Army 2-1 RK 22 FC
Danbort 1-0 Real Athletico
Tema XI 2-2 Real Ebony
Immigration 2-2 Footconect
Charity Stars 0-0 Pinnacle Ciroma
Thunder AFC 0-1 Banana Inn
Boca Professionals 1-0 Golden Strikers
Validus 2-3 Best XI
Accra Five Stars 1-0 Koans
Field Masters 1-0 Soccer Bridge
Still Believe 2-1 Euroafrica
Star Makers 1-1 Madina Republicans