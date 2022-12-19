Ghana: Division 2 League - Panthers Silence Auroras

19 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Tema Newtown-based Royal Anderlecht opened their Zone 1 Greater Accra Division Two League with a 2-0 defeat to Accra Athletic at the Community 8 Park at the weekend.

Goals from William Dankwa and Mustapha Bossah gave the Zone 1 defending champions a comfortable victory.

Accra Athletic were the better side in the early stages and deservedly broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when Dunkwa headed home the first goal from a set piece.

Before the first half break, Bossah was left unmarked inside the penalty box after he fed on a decent pass from Dunkwa to hit one into the left corner to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

In Zone 5, Panthers cruised over Auroras (Hearts of Oak U-20 side) 3-0 at the Legon Park.

Benjamin Adjei broke the deadlock in the first half before William Owusu and ObedNyantakyi scored each in the second stanza.

Scores at a glance:

MSK Zilina 1-2 Prestige

Emmanuel City 5-2 Patron

Mobile Phone People 4-1 Twenty-Fifteen

Progen 3-1 Asooya Young Talents

Sporting Club 4-1 Afiaman Real United

Oblogo Soccer Ideas 3-1 Third World

Montreal 4-1 Accra Shooting Stats

Quinta Trust 0-1 Sakora

Jayash Soccer Academy 3-0 Emmanuel FC

Ashaiman Revelation 2-1 Real Scandy

Newtown Youth 3-2 FC Mamobi

Union Sportive Avranches 1-0 Alajo United

True Democracy 2-0 Tema United

Others are; Faith Soccer Academy 1-0 Take Heart,

GaAdangme 1-2 IBT FC

Besiktas 2-2 Fieles

Accra New Era 1-1 7th Wave

KowaNaso 2-0 Dansoman Wise XI

Desidero 1-0 KotokuShining Stars

Ada Young Madrid 0-1 GyeNyame

Ghana Eagle 1-0 OkorNowomi

Toman Mariners 1-1 Ada City

AccraenVerum 3-1 Kingdom

Ghana Army 2-1 RK 22 FC

Danbort 1-0 Real Athletico

Tema XI 2-2 Real Ebony

Immigration 2-2 Footconect

Charity Stars 0-0 Pinnacle Ciroma

Thunder AFC 0-1 Banana Inn

Boca Professionals 1-0 Golden Strikers

Validus 2-3 Best XI

Accra Five Stars 1-0 Koans

Field Masters 1-0 Soccer Bridge

Still Believe 2-1 Euroafrica

Star Makers 1-1 Madina Republicans

