Ghana: NPA Impounds Smuggled Fuel, Vehicle At Hamile

19 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), acting on intelligence from security personnel, on Tuesday, last week, sought and secured the assistance of the Ghana Army to impound a commercial vehicle loaded with illicit petroleum products at Hamile in the Lambussie Karni District of the Upper West Region.

The products contained in jerry cans popularly known as "Kuffour Gallons" were suspected to have been smuggled from the neighboring Burkina Faso.

The vehicle with registration number UW113-14, which was plying an unapproved route, is currently in police custody together with the products, pending further investigations.

Speaking with the media, the Upper West Regional Manager of the NPA, Mr Bashiru Natogma, cautioned petroleum product consumers to desist from buying such

smuggled petroleum products.

He said the only facilities authorised to sell petroleum products were the fuel filling stations.

Mr Natogma cautioned commercial vehicle owners and drivers against using their vehicles in transporting illicit products "because it is illegal and also the unwholesome ones put the lives of the public at risk."

