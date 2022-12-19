Nigeria: Electricity - No Political Will to Demolish 4,000 Structures Under Power Line - NEMSA

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has decried that over 4,000 structured under electricity power lines, disconnect from supply by the agency are yet to be demolished.

Managing director, NEMSA, Engr. Aliyu Tahir Tukur, who made in Abuja over the weekend, said this is because of lack of political will by federal, states and local governments.

The NEMSA boss also confirmed that it will inspect and certify the 10 mobile transformers Siemens is importing into the country before their installation.

He stated: "From inception of this programme, NEMSA has been involved. We are part of the team that reviewed the technical specifications of these electrical materials and equipment before they are now allowed to be brought into the country.

"And we are also going to inspect them and certify them before they are finally energised across the country."

The agency also revealed the plans to restrict 33KV line to substation because of their danger to lives and property outside the substations.

said it has certified 10,692 out of the 15,000 electrical installations inspected in Nigeria in 2022, to ensure enforcement of safety.

"We have inspected over 15,931 electricity projects across the country out of which 10,692 have been certified fit for use by NEMSA.

"We have also monitored 12,114 existing networks and power systems nationwide which is part of the agency's mandate.

"Also over 3,255 electrical installations at factories, hazardous installations have been inspected by NEMSA, "he said.

Tukur, who is the chief electrical inspector of the federation, noted that the agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and it is to meet the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in order to checkmate the importation of sub-standard electrical products in the country.

He noted that the agency is partnering with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to inspect solar installation in the country.

Tukur stressed that NEMSA has a portal for online application for solar installation.

He noted that the organisation is short of technical staff.

Tahir said that the inspection of the electrical installations cut across the electricity value chain ranging from transmission, generation, distribution and utilisation in our homes and offices.

"This is to ensure that the right electrical equipment and materials are used for installations to protect lives and property," he said.

He said that there had been significant increase in the number of manufacturers of electric concrete poles certified in Nigeria adding that the number had risen from 21 in 2016 to 143 in 2021.

He said that NEMSA has so far certified 33 electricity meters manufacturers and assemblers.

According to him, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP)put in place by the federal government had brought in more meter assemblers and manufacturers into the country and the number is growing.

"We are building synergy with stakeholders in the the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to ensure that all major electrical equipment and materials used in the sector are of the right quality and standard," he said.

The managing director said that NEMSA was also collaborating with other agencies to ensure that they get rid of substandard electrical equipment and also checkmate electrical incident.

He listed the agencies to include, the Federal Fire service, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) amongst others.

Tahir said that the agency established and inaugurated its the first Meter Generation Museum/Gallery at the National Meter Test Station, Oshodi, Lagos and was awaiting the inauguration of those of Kaduna and Port-Harcourt.

He said that the museum was to showcase the development of electricity meters in the country for historical factor.

Tahir said that the agency would continue to constantly create awareness in line with its mandate of ensuring the use of standard electrical materials and equipment in the country.