South Africa: Ramaphosa Wins Second Term as Ruling Party Leader

GCIS/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
19 December 2022
allAfrica.com

President Cyril Ramaphosa won his second term as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) at the party's election this weekend.

Ramaphosa was elected with 2,476 votes, beating former Treasurer-General (TG) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who came in second place with 1,897 votes. Former Gauteng Premier and MEC for Human Settlements Paul Mashatile replaces David Mabuza as the ANC's deputy president.

Ramaphosa is the second leader of the ANC who will serve two terms after his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

ANC President: Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President: Paul Mashatile

National Chairperson: Gwede Mantashe

Secretary General: Fikile Mbalula

1st Deputy SG: Nomvula Mokhanyane

2nd Deputy SG:   Maropene Ramokgopa

Treasurer General: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.