South Africa: Ramaphosa Wins Second Term as Ruling Party Leader

President Cyril Ramaphosa won his second term as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) at the party's election this weekend.
Ramaphosa was elected with 2,476 votes, beating former Treasurer-General (TG) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who came in second place with 1,897 votes. Former Gauteng Premier and MEC for Human Settlements Paul Mashatile replaces David Mabuza as the ANC's deputy president.
Ramaphosa is the second leader of the ANC who will serve two terms after his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
ANC President: Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President: Paul Mashatile
National Chairperson: Gwede Mantashe
Secretary General: Fikile Mbalula
1st Deputy SG: Nomvula Mokhanyane
2nd Deputy SG: Maropene Ramokgopa
Treasurer General: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa