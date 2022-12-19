South Africa: Ramaphosa Wins Second Term as Ruling Party Leader

President Cyril Ramaphosa won his second term as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) at the party's election this weekend.

Ramaphosa was elected with 2,476 votes, beating former Treasurer-General (TG) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who came in second place with 1,897 votes. Former Gauteng Premier and MEC for Human Settlements Paul Mashatile replaces David Mabuza as the ANC's deputy president.

Ramaphosa is the second leader of the ANC who will serve two terms after his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

ANC President: Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President: Paul Mashatile

National Chairperson: Gwede Mantashe

Secretary General: Fikile Mbalula

1st Deputy SG: Nomvula Mokhanyane

2nd Deputy SG: Maropene Ramokgopa

Treasurer General: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa