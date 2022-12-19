Nigeria: NNPP Is APC, PDP's Biggest Nightmare - Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso has described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as dead parties, having failed the country for years.

He said the NNPP has become the biggest nightmare of the two major parties in the forthcoming general elections of 2023 and a much more credible alternative.

Kwankwaso, who is a former Governor of Kano State and former Minister of defense stated this in Kaduna while interacting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and the FCT at the Catholic Social centre at the weekend.

The presidential hopeful said the ruling APC has afflicted the country with so much poverty and diseases, a situation he described as unfortunate.

"APC has proved to be worse than PDP, they are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such a person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous".

He however charged the electorate not to vote based on sentiments when choosing who becomes the president next year.

He stressed that as a Muslim he has supported former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who are Christians to become president against Buhari.

"If there is any better candidate than me, I will support him in the interest of the country" adding that if Nigerians make any mistakes in the choice of leaders again in 2023, we should blame ourselves and nobody.

According to him, he has contested elections 18 times, won 15 times and lost only three times, stressing that he has learnt so much about managing failure and successes.

"I have paid my dues politically over the years and understand how to manage the Nigerian challenges. I believe I am well prepared to govern Nigeria.

"With my political antecedents and management of our diversities like I demonstrated as governor of Kano State regardless of religion, tribe and ethnicity, I can replicate it in Nigeria if given the opportunity in 2023 as President, today I a Muslim with no denomination,I am for all because as a leader you must be fair and just".

Speaking on his manifesto, Senator Kwankwaso said, if elected president, he will rejig the security architecture and increase security personnel to address security challenges, adding also that he will give education and employment a priority while bringing up initiatives that will boost the economy.