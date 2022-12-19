Liberia: CPP Standard-Bearer Terms 'We Tiya Suffering Rally' to Signal Weah's One-Term Presidency

Monrovia — There were many odds that worked against the CPP's 'We Tiya Suffering' rally unsuccessful from the moment it was announced, but the show of support over the weekend, according to the organizers was a signal to President Weah.

Organized by the opposition CPP, the rally was boycotted by other opposition political parties including the Unity Party. Many other opposition figures took to the media to discourage Liberians from joining the rally.

The rally was organized for the suffering masses, and those injured by the "failed and inept administration" of President George Weah to amplify their demands for good governance and to end the worsening economic conditions in the country.

At Saturday's rally, the standard bearer of the new Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Benedict Cummings, termed the 'We Tiya Suffering' rally as a message to President Weah that he will be a one-term president to the mismanagement of power.

Cummings said since the inception of President Weah there have been immense hardships imposed on the Liberian people due to mismanagement of power and bad governance system that has led to several Liberians suffering from abject poverty.

"This We Tiya Suffering Rally of peaceful Liberians is meant to inform President Weah that he will become a one term president," Mr. Cummings said.

"We are tired of the Mismanagement of our country. We are tired of not being able to pay our children school fees. We are tired of the poor hospitals facility and not being able to feed ourselves after 175 years as a country.

"The Liberia we want will be a Liberia where everyone will benefit from its natural resources."

ANC/CPP Standard Bearer further said: "President Weah has failed the Liberian people and because he has failed us as a people, and if we are deciding to grade him, we will give him F.

Mr. Cummings further used the gathering to assure the Liberian people of his willingness to serve them in the best interest of the state ahead of 2023 elections.

He said if elected as president in the 2023 elections he will restore good governance for Liberia, rule of law and economic growth and prosperity to the Liberian people and as well create more jobs for all the young people of Liberia.

"We want a Liberia where every Liberian will have the same opportunities void of who you know or where you come from.

"We want a Liberia where every Liberian will be guaranteed the same opportunity. "A Liberia where we will stop the suffering and steeling.

"If you're supporting me because you want your chance to steal, I say to you that you're supporting the wrong person."

He used the occasioned to call on Liberians to join him to work collectively to change Liberia for the benefit of every Liberian.

"Please come and support us let's make this man a one-term president and the decision is in your hands and the choice is up to you, you can choose the past, present or the future and the choices are clear and I ask you all to join me let's work together to have a better Liberia."

"I urged you all to join me let's change the narrative instead of keep doing the same thing and expect a different result and your presence here today is a clear indication that we are tired suffering," Mr. Cummings said.

Familiar opposition politicians including former Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson of the All Liberian Party (ALP) of Benoni Urey and others were all in attendance to grace the CPP rally and expressed sampling views on the vast hardship faced by Liberians under the watch of Pres. Weah.

Sando Dazoe Johnson, speaking at the rally said, their presence at the SKD which was used for the inauguration of Pres. Weah in 2018 and now being used by those same Liberians to tell the World that they are tired suffering clearly shows severity of their suffering.

"Mr. Weah in 2018 at this same SKD during his inauguration said Liberians won't become spectators to their own economy but today Liberians are now faced with the highest among of suffering ever in the country history," he said.

He further noted: "Pres. Weah has become a failure which isn't strange to me because we both worked together in the Senate where he only went there for salary instead of being a part of proffering laws that will improved the wellbeing of the Liberian people," he added.

Montserrado District #10 Lawmaker, Yekeh Kolubah, for his part, called on the opposition to hold together which he termed as the only solution to make Pres. Weah a one term president.

"We the opposition can make the changes that Liberians are yearning for and this can only happen when we hold together as opposition to be the change that Liberians desire," Rep. Kolubah said.