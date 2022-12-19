Gambia: Duo Pleads to Gambians to Support Their Massive Automation Projects

19 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Following the completion of their BSc. (Bachelor of Science) programmes at the Uzhhorod National University in Ukraine, two Gambians, Amadou Bah and Sering Mass Laye are pleading with Gambians to support their massive automation projects, that they have recently designed to introduce new and unseen automation and mechanical innovation in The Gambia.

The two experts are some of the few Gambians with rare knowledge and know-how in automation who have aside their studies in Ukraine, gathered much practical experience from that country, which could help in boosting development and impacting lives in the country, according to Mr. Bah.

Amongst other work they could do, Mr. Bah further told The Point they could design solar for the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) changeover, which can prevent houses or compounds from being dark, as the designed module has a dark sensor on it.

The duo has knowledge ranging from basic things, such as electrical wiring and installation for both industries and houses, solar installation for both houses and industries and generator server installation, to making complex automation work such as solar traffic light for four-way traffic, which can even be modified by users based on traffic officer.

Mr Bah further stated that they intend to use their knowledge to introduce revolutionary changes in Gambian automation as contribution of their quota in nation building. However, he said, they need the support of the public.

