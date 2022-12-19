Gambia: SoS Children's Villages Mark 40 Years of Services

In an effort to contribute to national development, particularly in the area of education, SOS Children's Villages recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The event was held at SOS Children Head office in Bakoteh.

Jean Pierra Kouamin, National Director for SOS Children's Villages in The Gambia said children and young people are sometimes separated from their families, abandoned, neglected or forced to live in an abusive environment, growing up without the support they need to prepare themselves for their future.

He stated that SOS Children's Villages goal in The Gambia is to ensure vulnerable children have a loving home where they can grow with the bond they need to become their strongest selves, with the desire to break the cycle of child neglect, abuse and abandonment.

National Director Kouamin explained that they continue to operate and implement alternative family strengthening education programs, youth empowerment projects, women and community empowerment projects, among other programs to ensure that 'No Child Grows Up Alone in The Gambia.'

Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare thanked the management of SOS Children's Village for taking care of the children despite challenges they encounter.

She said since the establishment of SOS Children's Village in 1982, the organisation continues to operate on different programs such as education, healthcare, youth empowerment, among others.

Abdoulie Mboge, Children Village Manager said since the establishment in The Gambia they have contributed in no small measure, not only in the protection of lives of vulnerable children and young people but also in the development and general welfare of the population through education, health, community outreach among other activities.

He noted that their mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own future and contribute to the development of their communities and country at large.

"Our vision is to help every child belong to a family and grow up with love and respect. Our commitment partners have taken bold steps to be one of the driving forces of our achievements," he added.

He said the gathering is to celebrate achievements, progress, challenges and our lessons learned.