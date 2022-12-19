Gambia: WABSA, Others Embark On Cleansing Exercise At Niumi National Park

19 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The West African Birds Study Association (WABSA) and Nature Community Development (NCD) in collaboration with Medina Kanuma community recently embarked on a cleansing campaign and maintenance of natural sites polluted by waste disposal within the mangrove ecosystem in the trans boundary mangrove ecosystem in Niumi National Park around Medina Kanuma wetland area.

Alhagie Nyang, Alkalo of Medina Kanuma village described the cleansing exercise as an important event, adding that cleaning mangrove ecosystem does save fish from being polluted.

"Fish breeds within the mangrove habitats, so it is important to clean the mangrove ecosystem as most of the waste disposal ends up in the wetland area which can cause future health consequences and biodiversity loss particularly the fish stock," Alkalo Nyang explained.

Jerre Jatta, youth leader of Medina Kanuma village said his community gets their daily survival from the river, thus if polluted can affect the entire community and Lower Niumi District communities in general.

Fagimba Camara, Head of Research Unit of West African Bird Study Association (WABSA) who coordinated, said the exercise would give protection to mangrove diversity and fragile ecosystems within one of The Gambia's finest national parks (Niumi National Park).

According to Mr. Camara, when mangrove forests are cleared, they release massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere thus contributing to reducing climate change.

"Mangroves provide essential habitat for thousands of species. They also stabilise shorelines, prevent erosion and protect the land and people who live around the waves and storms," Mr. Camara explained.

He appealed to the community of Medina Kanuma and communities who share Niumi National Park to continue partaking in cleansing exercise at the area.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.