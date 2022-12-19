Gambia: GPU Remembers Deyda With Public Lecture

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Friday held a public lecture to commemorate and remember slain journalist Deyda Hydara, the managing editor and co-publisher of The Point Newspaper.

Mr Hydara was killed on 16 December 2004 on the orders of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh as revealed by the TRRC owing to his robust stance for press freedom and democracy.

The GPU Memorial Lecture was held at Tango on the theme: 'Commemorating International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists'. It was bankrolled by GPU partners such as USAID, Freedom House and CISU.

"The Gambia Press Union will continue to remember and recognise Deyda and all those who have contributed to press freedom," GPU President Muhammed S. Bah said, while describing Deyda as a model for Gambian journalists.

Demba Kandeh, the acting country director, Freedom House, said Deyda and the likes had played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of many people, noting that any crime of such nature that was committed against Deyda and other journalists should not go without being investigated.

Pap Saine, the co-publisher of The Point, recalled moments in which he and Mr. Hydara were pioneers of Radio Syd. He added that Deyda corresponded for AFP and RSF and also ran a paper called Confederation before it was closed in 1989.

According to Mr. Saine, the closure of Confederation gave birth to The Point newspaper by three men: Deyda, himself and Baboucar Jagne.

He added that the paper started coming out daily since 2005 after the death of Deyda.

Mr Saine said The Point is an institution that has nurtured senior government officials like current Foreign Minister Dr Mamadou Tangara; Works, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ebrima Sillah; Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser Ebrima G. Sankareh, Director of Information Isha Davies, and Musa Sise of Africell.

He also revealed that the paper has won several international awards in Germany, Australia, South Africa, Zambia, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

Deyda's eldest son Baba Hydara recalled that his father stood firm to defend societal values and principles, while bringing to the fore the voice of the voiceless.

"I am sure he would forever be remembered as a champion of press freedom and independence of the media, who wanted to make sure journalists in the country operated under an enabling environment," Baba Hydara said.

"I know there are challenges as far as freedom of the press is concerned, but I want to say under the new dispensation, the press has been enjoying more freedom to carry out their daily activities, compared to the former regime of Yahya Jammeh, where journalists were prosecuted on a daily basis.

"However, The Point will continue its advocacy in promoting democratic and just society.

"I must thank the Gambia Press Union for their unflinching support to our family and institution over the years. May Allah continue to guide and provide for you as you promote the media and journalism in The Gambia."

Bai Emil Touray, the executive secretary of the Media Council of The Gambia, dilated on 'countering threat of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all, while Lamin Jahateh, former GPU program manager, talked about safety of journalists.