Ghana: Black Galaxies Defeat Legon Cities in Test Match

The Black Galaxies defeat-ed Premier League side Legon Cities 2-0 in a test match at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Thursday as part of preparations towards the Championship of Africa Nations tournament in Algeria, next month.

The Galaxies scored both goals in the first half through Sylvester Simba and Evans Osei Wusu.

Ghana International Daniel Afriyie Barnieh started the game but was taken off in the 73rd minute as Coach Annor Walker tried other attacking options in the second half.

Danlad Ibrahim sat out of the match as Stephen Kwaku was preferred in post while William Essu came on in the second half.

The team will depart Accra next week for Egypt to con-tinue with their preparations towards the tournament which takes place in Algeria from January 8-31, 2023.

The Galaxies are paired with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C.