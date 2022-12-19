Kenya: Three Kenyans Banned By Athletics Integrity Unit for Doping

19 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The doping menace in the country is far from ending after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Monday banned three more Kenyans for different violations.

Sprinter Mark Otieno, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 has been slapped for two years for use of a prohibited substance (Methasterone) with his suspension starting July 31, 2021 and seeing all his results from June 24, 2021 disqualified.

Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai is the second Kenyan banned, receiving a three-year suspension for use of a prohibited substance (Testosterone) seeing all her results from September 20, 2022 disqualified.

Also receiving three-year ban is Johnstone Maiyo for using EPO with his results from May 29, 2022 nullified.

Maiyo has competed in many races like Frankfurt Marathon and Taipei Marathon among others while winning the Kigali International Peace Marathon in May 2022 which is now disqualified, Wuhan Marathon in 2016 and coming third in Hamburg Marathon in 2011.

On the other hand, Jepkemboi has won several marathons including recently EDP Porto Marathon, which is now disqualified, Taiyuan Marathon in 2018, Cremona Half Marathon, in 2015, Hangzhou Marathon where she finished second, came third in Boston Half Marathon in 2013 and Valencia Half Marathon (2014) where he finished fifth.

