Sierra Leone: U.S. Outranks China As Positive Influence

press release

As the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit seeks to boost cooperation between the United States and Africa, new Afrobarometer survey findings show that Sierra Leoneans view the economic and political influence of the U.S. on their country more favourably than that of China.

Positive views of U.S. influence on Sierra Leone have also grown by a wider margin than favourable assessments of Chinese influence.

Perceptions of how much influence China's economic activities have on Sierra Leone's economy have declined sharply since 2015.

Survey results also show that only about one in three Sierra Leoneans say the government is justified in borrowing more money from the Chinese, and even fewer think the country should welcome Chinese construction projects if Chinese managers are not respectful toward local workers.

China has invested at least $4 billion in Sierra Leone, particularly in the extractive, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors. Critics have argued that China's loans contribute to Sierra Leone's high debt burden and are unsustainable, and that China is overly involved in Sierra Leone politics.

Key findings