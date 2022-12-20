Nigeria: Insecurity Worsens in South-East As Gunmen Raze Court in Imo

No life was lost in the attack.

Gunmen have razed a state High Court in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The gunmen were said to have also burnt sensitive items, including some court records during the attack, according to a report by the Nation newspaper.

The court complex, which was destroyed by the fire, also houses a magistrate's court.

This is the second time the court would be attacked by unidentified persons, after being razed in 2018, the Nation reported.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, has confirmed the attack, according to the Nation newspaper.

Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, said the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

NBA kicks

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Orlu Branch, has condemned the attack.

Barnabas Munonye, the branch chairperson, told the newspaper that the attack was "unfortunate."

Mr Munonye said although they were able to "salvage some sensitive documents" during the attack, several others were destroyed by the fire.

"We condemn the act in its entirety and advise those who are behind all these to drop it and turn a new leaf.

"We plead with whoever engages in all these acts to stop because it doesn't help any cause. We plead also with security agencies to beef up security in all these areas," the NBA chairperson stated.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria's South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest incident came about one week after gunmen attacked an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the state capital. One police officer and three gunmen were killed in that attack.

About two weeks ago, gunmen attacked another INEC office in the Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.