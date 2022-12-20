Nigeria's Tourism Potential Can Boost Economy If Harnessed, Says Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams has said tourism has great potential to enhance the nation's economy if the country invests in it.

Aare Adams who disclosed this at the 2022 celebration of the Ajagunmale festival, organised by Olokun Festival Foundation, held at Lekki, Lagos, said tourism is a major revenue earner for countries who harnessed the potentials all over the world.

According to him, tourism would have enormous potential to be harnessed if the government invested and revived it, saying the nation is yet to tap into the global resources because the country invested only in Oil and Gas.

He said, "Tourism is a major revenue earner all over the world. The global communities see tourism as a major sector that attracts multiple rewards and gains. Tourism has great potential to enhance the economy of a country like Nigeria.

"However, it is sad that Nigeria is yet to tap into these global resources. We have concentrated so much on oil and that has made Nigeria a nation that is solely dependent on oil. In my view, I believe tourism and the development of our various cultural infrastructure in Nigeria can provide better opportunities and prospects for Nigeria.

"For instance, when we talk about cultural infrastructure, we talk about the buildings, structures and spaces where culture is consumed. We talk about places where culture is exhibited, experienced, showcased or sold to the world."

Adams, who is the national coordinator, Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), worldwide, urged the government to revive moribund tourist sites such as museums, libraries among others.