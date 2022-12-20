Nigeria's Tourism Potential Can Boost Economy If Harnessed, Says Gani Adams

19 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams has said tourism has great potential to enhance the nation's economy if the country invests in it.

Aare Adams who disclosed this at the 2022 celebration of the Ajagunmale festival, organised by Olokun Festival Foundation, held at Lekki, Lagos, said tourism is a major revenue earner for countries who harnessed the potentials all over the world.

According to him, tourism would have enormous potential to be harnessed if the government invested and revived it, saying the nation is yet to tap into the global resources because the country invested only in Oil and Gas.

He said, "Tourism is a major revenue earner all over the world. The global communities see tourism as a major sector that attracts multiple rewards and gains. Tourism has great potential to enhance the economy of a country like Nigeria.

"However, it is sad that Nigeria is yet to tap into these global resources. We have concentrated so much on oil and that has made Nigeria a nation that is solely dependent on oil. In my view, I believe tourism and the development of our various cultural infrastructure in Nigeria can provide better opportunities and prospects for Nigeria.

"For instance, when we talk about cultural infrastructure, we talk about the buildings, structures and spaces where culture is consumed. We talk about places where culture is exhibited, experienced, showcased or sold to the world."

Adams, who is the national coordinator, Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), worldwide, urged the government to revive moribund tourist sites such as museums, libraries among others.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.