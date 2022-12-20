Nigeria: Create Special Courts for Child Rights Violators - Activists Tell Nigerian Govt

The activists also called for a specialised agency dedicated to and responsible for protecting children in emergencies.

The Lagos Speak Up Stand Out (SUSO) Peace and Security Activists have called on the federal government to create special courts across the country dedicated to trying child rights violators - to accelerate access to and dispensation of justice.

The activists also asked the federal government to separate all existing departments responsible for child welfare/protection from the ministry of women affairs, and poverty alleviation. This, they said, is to allow for resources to be adequately allocated and accounted for.

These are some of the recommendations to the government as part of the activities to mark the International Day for Human Rights.

The recommendations form part of a year-long community survey and engagement - focused on assessing the status of children's rights and designing evidence-based advocacy for the protection of children in crises.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the project leads Emediong Akpabio and Ruhamah Ifere said the engagements culminated in a consultation workshop for 50 stakeholders working in human rights, youth development, education, gender, child protection, and policy at a round table discussion on the protection of children in emergencies.

The project, they said, is also focused on developing social and behavioural change models to support children in disadvantaged conditions and reporting procedures on gender-based violence through sensitisation campaigns, capacity strengthening, community engagements, and other outreaches.

During campaigns and consultations, the group noted that while there are humanitarian crises for children in many communities, charity will not protect vulnerable children and children cannot be protected if women are not safe.

Besides the creation of special courts, the activists also called for a specialised agency dedicated to and responsible for protecting children in emergencies.

"There is a need for community-to-community validation of the number of children displaced, without parental care, and on the street to develop a comprehensive database that would help in planning and response.

"To tackle the abuse of children, we need personnel to be specially trained to handle cases of child violation within the security agencies as it is with financial crimes and drug abuse," part of the statement read.

Another recommendation is peace-building advocacy campaigns for the safety of women and girls, including in conflict areas, and the adoption of laws on sexual offences that comply with international human rights standards.

"While the country is faced with existential threats, we dare say that the neglect and abandonment of these children in communities is an impending implosion," they said. "The following recommended steps would go a long way in mitigating the exposure and vulnerabilities of children, women, and girls."

And as an immediate response to the issues, they urged the National Assembly to transmit the National Child Protection and Enforcement Bill for presidential assent.