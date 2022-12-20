Nigeria: Court Sentences Okupe to 2 Years Imprisonment With Option of N13m Fine

19 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Ijeoma Ojuwku of the Federal High Court Abuja, has sentenced, Dr Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan to two years imprisonment for accepting cash transaction above the N5 million approved by the Money Laundering Act.

The court however, gave an option of N500,000 fine which should be paid before 4.30pm of Monday.

The said counts which are 26 in total include counts 34 to 59.

The judge handed down the sentence after witnesses including former Anambra Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mohammed Idi-Farouk, Okupe's wife and son testified to his good character.

Justice Ojuwku earlier found him not guilty on counts 1 to 33 which borders on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.

Details later...

