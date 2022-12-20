South Africa: Ramaphosa, Mashatile & Newco - These Are the ANC's Top Seven

GCIS/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
19 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The incoming Top Seven of the ANC sees a return of three members, with four new arrivals. We take a look at the new team at the top of the ruling party.

President: Cyril Ramaphosa

Margin of victory: 579 votes

Potted political bio: 70-year-old Ramaphosa was born in Soweto and cut his teeth in student activism and union politics. Trained as a lawyer, he rose to be the general secretary of South Africa's largest union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). During the transition to democracy, Ramaphosa played a key role in negotiations, but his tenure in post-apartheid politics was short-lived. Leaving the political fray in 1996, Ramaphosa entered the business world and became fabulously wealthy through his investment in corporations as diverse as MTN, McDonald's and Lonmin. In 2012 he made an unexpected return to active politics and won the deputy president role at the ANC conference in Mangaung, serving as DP for former president Jacob Zuma's second term. He narrowly wrested power from Zuma at the ANC's 2017 conference at Nasrec, and has served as ANC and country president since February 2018. His win at the 2022 conference means he will now serve a second term -- although...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.