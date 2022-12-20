South Africa: Ramaphosa, Mashatile & Newco - These Are the ANC's Top Seven

The incoming Top Seven of the ANC sees a return of three members, with four new arrivals. We take a look at the new team at the top of the ruling party.
President: Cyril Ramaphosa
Margin of victory: 579 votes
Potted political bio: 70-year-old Ramaphosa was born in Soweto and cut his teeth in student activism and union politics. Trained as a lawyer, he rose to be the general secretary of South Africa's largest union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). During the transition to democracy, Ramaphosa played a key role in negotiations, but his tenure in post-apartheid politics was short-lived. Leaving the political fray in 1996, Ramaphosa entered the business world and became fabulously wealthy through his investment in corporations as diverse as MTN, McDonald's and Lonmin. In 2012 he made an unexpected return to active politics and won the deputy president role at the ANC conference in Mangaung, serving as DP for former president Jacob Zuma's second term. He narrowly wrested power from Zuma at the ANC's 2017 conference at Nasrec, and has served as ANC and country president since February 2018. His win at the 2022 conference means he will now serve a second term -- although...