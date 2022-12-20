Nigeria: Shehu Malami's Demise Sad, Shocking - Buhari

19 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday said the death of Sokoto Prince and businessman, Dr. Shehu Malami, was "sad and shocking".

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President was reacting to the news of the demise of the former Sarkin Sudan of Wurno (a senior title in the Sokoto Sultanate) reported from Cairo, Egypt where he passed on.

"This is such shocking and sad news. I am absolutely stunned to hear this. It is another reminder of how fragile life is.

"He was a business leader respected globally who believed in this country's economic prowess. He was an icon of business and industry and a graceful traditionalist.

"His passing is a big loss to the nation. Condolences to his family and friends, the Sultanate and the government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace," said the President in the statement.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.