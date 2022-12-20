Nigeria: Shehu Malami's Demise Sad, Shocking - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday said the death of Sokoto Prince and businessman, Dr. Shehu Malami, was "sad and shocking".

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President was reacting to the news of the demise of the former Sarkin Sudan of Wurno (a senior title in the Sokoto Sultanate) reported from Cairo, Egypt where he passed on.

"This is such shocking and sad news. I am absolutely stunned to hear this. It is another reminder of how fragile life is.

"He was a business leader respected globally who believed in this country's economic prowess. He was an icon of business and industry and a graceful traditionalist.

"His passing is a big loss to the nation. Condolences to his family and friends, the Sultanate and the government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul rest in peace," said the President in the statement.