Nigeria: Police Eliminate 12 Suspected Terrorists in Bauchi

19 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The police said the bandits/kidnappers belong to a syndicate of criminals terrorising adjoining communities in Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, and Plateau State.

The Police have killed about 12 persons allegedly terrorising residents of communities around the newly discovered oil field in the Alkaleri Local Government of Bauchi State.

Among those killed was a terror leader, Madaki Mansur.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 10 persons were recently killed by suspected terrorists in the area. Also, residents are reportedly kidnapped daily prompting many of them to flee their villages to safety.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Wakil, in a statement, on Monday, said the 12 terrorists killed belong to syndicates of criminals terrorising adjoining communities in Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, and Plateau State.

"In our combined efforts to stem the menace of banditry in Bauchi State, especially in Alkaleri L.G.A., the command was at its best recently.

"On the 19th December 2022 at about 11:00 p.m the Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts; at Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest.

"Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives, twelve (12) of the kidnappers were killed while others subdued, dislodged scampered into disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camp.

"Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

"Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate," the statement said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.