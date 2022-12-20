Nigeria: Police Eliminate 12 Suspected Terrorists in Bauchi

The police said the bandits/kidnappers belong to a syndicate of criminals terrorising adjoining communities in Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, and Plateau State.

The Police have killed about 12 persons allegedly terrorising residents of communities around the newly discovered oil field in the Alkaleri Local Government of Bauchi State.

Among those killed was a terror leader, Madaki Mansur.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 10 persons were recently killed by suspected terrorists in the area. Also, residents are reportedly kidnapped daily prompting many of them to flee their villages to safety.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Wakil, in a statement, on Monday, said the 12 terrorists killed belong to syndicates of criminals terrorising adjoining communities in Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, and Plateau State.

"In our combined efforts to stem the menace of banditry in Bauchi State, especially in Alkaleri L.G.A., the command was at its best recently.

"On the 19th December 2022 at about 11:00 p.m the Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts; at Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest.

"Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives, twelve (12) of the kidnappers were killed while others subdued, dislodged scampered into disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camp.

"Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

"Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate," the statement said.