Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Urges MDF to Develop Effective Working Plan for 2023

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, has urged the Mineral Development Fund (MDF) to create a proper working plan for the Fund.

He said developing an actionable and workable plan for the Fund would help the staff understand their roles and how they could help.

The Deputy Minister observed a disconnection between the roles of the Fund and public awareness.

To bridge the gap, "the administrator and his staff must make deliberate and concerted efforts to create a relationship with the public, particularly those in mining communities," he proposed.

He stated that the Fund must work to reach out to the public and make its presence known in the country.

He also urged them to conduct periodic reviews of their work and legacy projects to assess their societal impact.

On his part, the Administrator of the Mineral Development Fund, Dr Norris Hammah, explained that the Fund derives its powers and responsibilities from MDF Act 912, which was passed in 2016.

He said the Fund's primary responsibility is to disburse funds to the administrator of stool lands, the Minerals Commission, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, the Mining Community and Development Scheme and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

He stated that MDF has completed several projects over the years, including the establishment of a community centre, educational facilities and health facilities.