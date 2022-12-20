Ghana: MOFCOM Alumni Association Donates Mechanized Borehole to Anorteyman Community

The Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM) Alumni Association, Ghana, has donated a mechanized borehole to Anorteyman, a community in the Gbemomo Electoral area in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The project, which was fully funded by the Chinese Government through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, will help solve the persistent water supply challenges of the town and its neighbouring communities.

The President of the Association, Mr Sualah Yazid Zougrana, in his address at the commissioning ceremony on Friday, stated that the donation formed part of the Association's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He noted the project was the Association's second initiative in the two years of its existence and that the choice to provide water to the area was made to help Ghana achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six, which is focused on ensuring that everyone has access to safe drinking water.

"Last year, the Association as part if its Corporate Social Responsibility visited and made a donation to an orphanage that houses Children Living with HIV. This year, we decided to help a community deprived of a social amenity like water, hence a manifestation of the project we are seeing here," he said.

He implored the community leaders to ensure that inhabitants combine proper maintenance culture with hygiene in taking care of the project, stressing that it would help prolong its lifespan to benefit future generations.

"We would not want to return to this community in some years to come to witness that the project has deteriorated so I would entreat community leaders to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to devise means of maintaining the project. When such facilities are well catered for, prospective associations and organisations are encouraged to undertake more projects in the area of interest," he added.

In an interaction with the media, the Assembly Member for the area, Mr Bartholomew Gadese who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the donors for extending portable water to deprived communities.

He stressed that access to water was a major challenge in the area and expressed joy that Anorteyman and its environs also got their share of water supply.

He underscored the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene in the community development system and advised inhabitants to employ proper hygiene practices in their day-to-day activities.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Chiefs and Elders of Anorteyman and its surrounding communities, the Executives of MOFCOM Scholar's Alumni Association, Assembly Authorities and members of the community.