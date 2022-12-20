Mali: Appointment of the National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Rev. Jacques Damobe

Vatican City — On September 22, 2022, Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle appointed Rev. Jacques Damobe, of the archdiocesan clergy of Bamako as National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) in Mali for a five-year period (2022-2027).

The new National Director was born on April 3, 1990 in Bamako. After attending the Saint Augustin major Seminary in Bamako, he was ordained a priest on July 12, 2015. He is diocesan director of the PMS in Bamako and Rector of the Pius XII minor Seminary in Koulikoro. He has extensive experience in collaboration in the field of missionary animation and the dissemination of the PMS in Mali.