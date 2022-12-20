Somalia: Somali Military Fends Off Al-Shabaab Attack

19 December 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali troops have repulsed an overnight attack by Al-Shabaab militants in Qoryoley District in Lower Shabelle region. The attack sparked heavy gunfight that ensued between the SNA and the Al-Shabaab combatants, according to the residents.

The two sides suffered losses but the number of the fatalities remained murky. Al-Shabaab was pushed back after AU troops joined the fighting and used artillery fire and tank shelling. Qoryoley lies about 120 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.