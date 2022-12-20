Somalia: Somali Military Fends Off Al-Shabaab Attack

Somali troops have repulsed an overnight attack by Al-Shabaab militants in Qoryoley District in Lower Shabelle region. The attack sparked heavy gunfight that ensued between the SNA and the Al-Shabaab combatants, according to the residents.

The two sides suffered losses but the number of the fatalities remained murky. Al-Shabaab was pushed back after AU troops joined the fighting and used artillery fire and tank shelling. Qoryoley lies about 120 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.