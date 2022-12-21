Eritrea: Somali Troops Trained in Eritrea Begin to Return Home

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali troops trained in Eritrea returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday as the country battles against Al-Shabaab militants.

The number of the arrivals is yet to be published by the government but a witness at the airport estimated dozens onboard one small plane landed at Mogadishu airport from Asmara.

This comes shortly after president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the troops are to come back this month and the homecoming will end next month.

As many as 5,000 soldiers were trained in Eritrea and the government said some of them died during the training.

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh visited the soldiers at their training camps in Eritrea twice since June.