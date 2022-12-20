Ghana: Lack of Ethicalness Begets Morally Opprobrious Conduct - Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has said that lack of Ethical behaviors in work places and the society begets morally opprobrious conduct.

He added that lack of Ethics engenders greed and individual interest. It encourages the setting aside of regulation and lowers standards.

Mr. Agyebeng made these statements when he delivered an Ethics lecture for Engineers at the Engineers Centre on Thursday, 15th December, 2022.

The Annual Ethics Lecture has been instituted by the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) to provide platform for seasoned speakers to bring to bear the importance of Ethics and how its strong foundation can reduce corruption in society.

Speaking under the team: "Quality Infrastructure and Engineering Services; The Engineer, Politician and Ethical Behavior", the Special Prosecutor told the Engineers that lack of Ethicalness sadly breeds corrupt-collusion between the politician and the Engineer through the inordinate batter of promise-for-promise bribery and illicit enrichment to our collective impairment. He added that it is practically impossible to weed out corruption in Ghana, but his outfit will make it costly and unattractive for people to engage in it.

In his welcome address, the Chair of Professional Practice and Ethics Committee of the GhIE, Ing. Ludwig Hesse, reminded the Engineers that all members and registered entities shall uphold the highest standard of integrity in the practice of engineering and order their conduct in accordance with the Code of Ethics of the Institution.

The Chairperson for the ceremony, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, former Minister of State of the Republic of Ghana, said there is always engineering solutions to problems surrounding us; adding, "if Engineers do their work, we will be fine. It is only when Engineers do not do their work, then we won't be fine".

Present at the programme included: Ing. Kwabena Bempong - President-Elect of GhIE, Ing. Michael Dedey - Vice-President of GhIE, Ing. David Kwatia Nyante-Executive Director of GhIE, Past Presidents and Council members of GhIE.