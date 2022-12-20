Gambia: How Well Is the Groundnut Trade Faring?

19 December 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

When President Barrow announced the farm gate price of groundnut he felt he had made a good offer by increasing the price from D28,000 per tonne to 32,000 dalasi per tonne. But many farmers felt otherwise, arguing that the price of fertiliser of 2000 per tonne is high and has to be taken into consideration in determining the price. Many said they would rather retain their harvest and sell it by cup at the 'lumo' than to sell it at the 'secco' (groundnut buying point).

President Barrow has promised to limit the supply of fertiliser in the coming farming season to those who sell their nuts to the 'seccos'. Foroyaa will visit 'seccos' to find out how the groundnut trade is faring.

