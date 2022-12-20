Ghana: 15.3 Percent Reduction in Fares Takes Effective Today

Road transport operators have an-nounced a15.3-per cent reduction in transport fares with effect from today.

The new fares cover taxis, intra-city (trotro), intercity (long distance) and haulage.

The decision, according to the transport operators, follows the reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

This was announced in Accra last Friday in a press release jointly signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Trans-port Union (GPRTU), Mr Godfred Abulbire, and the General Secretary for Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), Mr Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

Diesel was expected to be sold at GH¢15 per litre in the next pricing window that day, while the price of petrol was also to drop further.

With the recent reduction in the price of petroleum products, it became neces-sary to engage stakeholders to consider reviewing the fares in line with an Admin-istrative Instrument.

It would be recalled that on October 29, 2022, a 19 per cent upward adjust-ment in public transport fare took effect after intense negotiations with stakehold-ers.

Similarly, series of meetings were held with stakeholders to agree on an accept-able level of fare reduction commensu-rate with the current fuel prices.

As a result of such negotiations and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public, the transport operators resolved to reduce the existing transport fares by 15.3 per cent.

The statement urged commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post copies at their loading terminals.

"We further request all operators,commut-ers and the general public to kindly cooperate for the sucessful implementation of the new fares," the statement said.

In a related development, the Ministry of Transport said it had negotiated with transport operators to reduce the fares to a margin that would be favourable to passengers and trans-port operators.

The Minister of Transport, Mr Ofori Asia-mah, expressed the belief that "the reduction in the transport fare will bring some relief to commuters, who have for some time now borne the brunt of escalating prices of petro-leum products."