Liberia: Solway Mining Embarks On U.S.$270,000 Projects in Nimba

Nimba County — Solway Mining Incorporated that awaiting a Mineral Development Agreement from the Government of Liberia but is currently on exploration in Nimba County has embarked on several development programs in affected communities and towns in Electoral District Two, Nimba.

The estimated 270,000 United States Dollars in communities' development projects are said to be part of two percent of the company's 13 million United States Dollars exploration budget.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of various project sites in the county, Community Relations Officer, Saye-Tee Zuweh said, the US$270,000 projects are intended to help impact affected communities and towns that are around the company operations.

Mr. Zuweh said the company has not been granted full operational permit, but it is already impacting lives of affected communities, compared to any other company in the country.

He referenced the ongoing projects as first of its kind, for a mining company that is still on exploration to embark on such huge development for affected communities in towns and villages in District Two, Nimba County.

He named projects under construction as four-room teacher's quarters in Gbarpa, Seyhi Town Hall, Zolowee Town water project, a modern agricultural training center, and a modern teacher's quarters in Zortarpa. Others include a modern Nurse's quarters in Zuolay Town, teacher's quarters in Gbobayee with 126 students currently studying in various universities and vocational training centers in the country, 40 young girls receiving skills training, including, tailoring, among others.

The Solway Mining Incorporated Community Relations Officer further disclosed that the agriculture training center and tailoring program are under the company's biodiversity conservation activities which are ongoing in four towns to help reduce lack of skills among the country's youths.

In response, Lorina Johnson, Officer-In-charge for Zorgowee Clinic; pregnant women Janet Gono and Helena Zawolo, Kou Flomo, traditional midwife in Zuolay; Serina Tokpah, Christina Suah and Esther Nyanamah, Ekie Biah all trainers for the Tailoring program thanked the Management of Solway Mining Incorporated for helping to impact the lives of rural women and girls, who need skills that may help them in the future.

According to them, for the past 60 years, they are yet to get such developmental activities from central government.

