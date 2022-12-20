Liberia: Weah's Government Is a 'Cult'

-Sando Johnson alleges

Former Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson has alleged here that President George Manneh Weah's government has a cult.

Speaking Saturday, 17 December 2022 during a rally organized by the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Johnson referred to President Weah and his followers as "a cult."

He alleged that the majority of those within the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), including his former party, the National Patriotic Party (NPP), supports "an autocracy."

Mr. Johnson is a former stalwart of the former ruling NPP which is now a constituent party of the CDC.

He is a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) of the businessman-turned-politician, Mr. Benoni Urey.

Mounting the podium during the rally, Mr. Johnson encouraged Liberians to denounce President Weah's alleged bad governance.

He claimed that Liberians are unaware of the "cult" that the government is in and that it is suppressing the citizens.

He alleged that Liberia doesn't have a leader, but a "cult."

"I'm saying this without fear, not favor, Liberia, we do not have a leader, we have a cult," Johnson alleged.

Mr. Johnson alleged that the ruling CDC is a cultist society, accusing the party of silencing all its constituent parties.

"I'm a founding member of the NPP, and besides the NPP, they're there, and being silenced. They sat there, they've been hijacked, they've been marginalized, they've put them into a hole," said Johnson.

He claimed that many days he prays for the NPP to come out of this hole, this bondage.

Mr. Johnson called on the opposition to unite beyond just party lines and to be machinery for the people.

"It's time now we think about Liberia, if not, the younger generations will hold us responsible. So, I want to use this platform to call on all opposition groupings, we [have] to unite. We got to sit down and think about Liberia, this is the time now," Johnson pleaded.

He believed that President Weah has failed and must be changed due to the growing wave of alleged rampant corruption, abuse, and misuse of powers among public officials.

Also Speaking, Liberian businessman-turned-politician, and former Montserrado County Senatorial Candidate, Sheikh Al-moustapha Kouyateh, accused the government of nepotism, corruption, extreme hardship, and torture of the Liberians.