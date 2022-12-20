Liberia: Cummings Bodyguard Arrested

-for alleged illegal possession of firearm

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says it has arrested and is investigating a man identified as Justin Zigbuo for illegal possession of a firearm.

Reports say suspect Zigbuo is a private bodyguard to opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Cumming and his CPP supporters led a rally Saturday, 17 December 2022 against the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) regime over the alleged hardship that Liberians are facing.

A statement published on the LNP Facebook page said Zigbuo was arrested during the afternoon hours of Saturday, 17 December in Paynesville before the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex.

The CPP held its rally dubbed "We Tiya [tired] Suffering" outside the SKD Stadium.

The police said suspect Zigbuo was detained at the LNP headquarters in Monrovia undergoing investigation.

Since President Weah's ascendancy to the presidency, his administration has seen a series of protests over alleged massive corruption, economic hardship, and bad governance, among others.

Meanwhile, there have been unconfirmed reports that the alleged firearm caught in the possession of suspect Zigbuo was allegedly marked with the code 'NSA 020'.

In Liberia, the right to private gun ownership is not guaranteed by law.

Civilians are not allowed to possess small arms (other than hunting rifles) and light weapons.

Only professional hunters may lawfully acquire, possess or transfer a firearm or ammunition.

In a related development, the LNP leadership has appreciated the leadership of the CPP and its supporters for peacefully organizing themselves.

The police also appreciated the CPP for agreeing to coordinate with the LNP for a successful rally.

During the rally, the LNP said it shared snacks, water, and soft drinks with attendees of the rally which is aimed at building its democratic policing profile.

For his part, Police Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue pledged to continue his democratic Policing footprint in consolidating the confidence of the citizenry in the Liberia National Police as a "People-centered Police."