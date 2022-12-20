Liberia: Over Lrd2 Million Scandal Hits PYJ Polytechnic University

Nimba County — Over 2 million Liberian Dollars collected from students for enrolment at the PYJ Polytechnic University in Ganta, Nimba County, have reportedly gone missing with aggrieved students threatening to protest.

The students threatened to hold faculty members, including the University President Dr. Zayzay, hostage in demand of fees collected from them by the administration.

They told the NEW DAWN that the University collected LRD 2,000 each from them to process their medical documents from two hospitals in Ganta, but this was never done.

The PYJ Polytechnic University opened recently as a degree-granting institution, but it has been slapped with corruption.

The aggrieved students maintain they will not rest until the University can refund their money.

The administration reportedly collected two thousand Liberian Dollar each from a total of 1000 students, some of them unable to enroll for this academic year.

At the same time, some faculty members complain they are being underpaid, as most of the staff are BSc degree holders preparing candidates for BSc degrees in various disciplines, something that is in breach of policy of the Commission on Higher Education.

Some female students, who prefer anonymity, claim they are being harassed for sex in exchange for grades, which is creating problems between the student population and the administration.

When contracted, the administration, including the Dean of the University declined to comment on these allegations despite our correspondent visiting the University eight different times to get the side of the administration.

The Dean, who refused to be identified, promised to have commented last Thursday, but was indisposed up to press time.

University President Dr. Zayzay has repeatedly referred this paper to the Dean's Office but the Dean is always absent.

