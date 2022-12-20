Liberia: Cummings Vows to Restore Good Governance

Opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) political leader Alexander B. Cummings has promised to restore good governance in Liberia.

Addressing CPP's much publicized 'We Taya [tired] Suffering rally Saturday, 17 December 2022, Cummings promised to address hardship by creating jobs for Liberians, especially the young people if CPP gets elected.

The opposition bloc led a rally here against the alleged hardship Liberians are facing under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government.

CPP is made up of Mr. Cummings' Alternative National Congress (ANC) and a faction of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) that is loyal to embattled chairman Musa Bility.

Addressing his supporters, Cummings said if elected president in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, he will revamp the country, run a government that would work in the interest of every Liberian, and restore its glory.

"I want to make a few promises to you today and I want this to be recorded. When we take over the leadership of our country, we will restore good governance to Liberia," said Mr. Cummings.

"We will restore the rule of law; we will also restore economic growth, and prosperity to the Liberian people," he added.

He said his government will provide care for disabilities and empower the women of Liberia whom he said are the foundation of the country, among other things.

The opposition leader stated that the prevailing economic challenges ravaging the country will be a thing of the past.

Cummings urged Liberians not to panic about the desired change, noting that if elected, every Liberian will have the same equal opportunities, and will equally benefit from the country's natural resources without threats of being marginalized.

During its rally, the CPP said the red flag raised against President George Manneh Weah was essential.

It accused the president of giving deaf ears to the people's plights amid increased poverty, economic hardship, corruption, insecurity, and marginalization, among others.

The opposition bloc argued that Liberians are tired of suffering, and they need a redeemer or accurate answer to their cries.

For his part, Mr. Musa Bility claimed that Liberians will choose either to continue suffering under President Weah or find a better future under the opposition leader Mr. Cummings.

He said the nation is at a crossroads, but Liberians have their destiny in their hands.

He said the election is nearer, and there is no time to keep thinking. He suggested that they need a shifting decision on who will govern them for a better future.